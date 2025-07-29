Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

