Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 185,841 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185,841 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,743,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

