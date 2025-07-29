Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:HSBC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

