Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Generac by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,913,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

