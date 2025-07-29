Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 361,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

EXPE stock opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

