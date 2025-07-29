Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,694,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,667,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $12,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

