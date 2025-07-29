ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Get ProShares Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 10.20% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.