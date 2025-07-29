PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of PVH worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 135.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

