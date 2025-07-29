Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,828.50. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $515,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,027.38. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,928. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

