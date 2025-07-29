Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 285,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

