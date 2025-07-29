Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average is $313.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,119 shares of company stock worth $247,324,149. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

