Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $60,257,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Robert Half by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Robert Half by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 401,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Robert Half by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

