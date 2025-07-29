Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $13,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,898,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,446,984.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.