Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.