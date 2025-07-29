Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.4%

Science Applications International stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

