Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

