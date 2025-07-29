SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Holdings Reduced by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:S opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,571,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,127,452.40. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,619 shares of company stock worth $1,386,302. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.