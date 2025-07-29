ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:NOW opened at $985.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $999.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $253,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,595. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,233 shares of company stock worth $5,297,758. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

