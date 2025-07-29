Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $65.15.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

