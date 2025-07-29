Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98. 37,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 39,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skillsoft

Skillsoft Stock Up 2.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $1.83. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.97 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AREX Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 146,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.