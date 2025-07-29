SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.95. 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.75.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
