SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.95. 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.75.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.