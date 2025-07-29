Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 19,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Solvay Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Solvay Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

