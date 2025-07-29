Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPMC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

Sound Point Meridian Capital ( NYSE:SPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

