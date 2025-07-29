SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,654,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

