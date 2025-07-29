Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.