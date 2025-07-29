Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.61. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Suzano had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 45,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,917 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Suzano by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,226 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

