Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 42,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 74,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$111.47 million, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.

