Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 2,232,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,652,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$612.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

