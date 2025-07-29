Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX)'s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.40 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.58). Approximately 26,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 212,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of £16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (8.60) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tortilla Mexican Grill had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Tortilla Mexican Grill plc will post 0.393885 EPS for the current year.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

