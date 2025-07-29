Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 984,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 351,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.
Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.
About Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF
The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.
