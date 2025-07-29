Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1,052.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 10,137.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Transcat Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $141.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

