Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.