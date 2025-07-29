Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,226 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,371,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

