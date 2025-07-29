Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,575 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.29% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 515,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GIII opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.