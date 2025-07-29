Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 154,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,816,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 112,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.