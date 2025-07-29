Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDP. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

