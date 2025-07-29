Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.9%

VOYA opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.