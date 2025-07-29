Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 39,351 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

