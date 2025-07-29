Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 73,293 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

