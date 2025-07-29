Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,634 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Vaxcyte worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 376.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 65.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PCVX opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

