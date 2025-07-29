Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 5,519 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.31% of American Assets Trust worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 893,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

