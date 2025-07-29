Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 584 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Solventum by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solventum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Solventum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Solventum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

