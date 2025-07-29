Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 9,835 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Alkami Technology worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.