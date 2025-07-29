Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 119,830 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 119,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4,584.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

