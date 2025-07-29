Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 12,555 Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,292,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 97.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,529,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock opened at $344.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.03. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.