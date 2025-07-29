Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 63,428 WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,775,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,167,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 892,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after buying an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7,004.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 104,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

