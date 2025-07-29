Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 309,301 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 59.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,875.60. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

