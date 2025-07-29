Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toro by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toro by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Toro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.