Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Evertec were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

