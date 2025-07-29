Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,558,000 after buying an additional 8,088,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,286,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.